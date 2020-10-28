Letter: Gerrymandering a key issue

Dear Editor:
Among many reasons to vote for Shanna Danielson for PA Senate District 31 and Janelle Crossley for PA House District 199 is that both will fight for legislation to end gerrymandering. Their Republican opponents (Mike Regan and Barb Gleim) have ducked taking a stand on anti-gerrymandering bills now before the Pennsylvania General Assembly and refused requests to discuss the issue.
With many political fights raging, drawing voting district maps fairly may seem small. It isn’t. Gerrymandering – rigging elections in advance by creating safe seats for the party controlling the map-drawing process — is so serious in Pennsylvania that 40% of the seats for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives will be uncontested this coming Tuesday.
Politicians who control the map-drawing process create safe seats for their own party, largely by cramming voters from the other party into just a few districts. (“If we can,” a politician once told me, “we put all the trash into just a few baskets.”)
Politicians in safely Republican or safely Democratic seats need to pay serious attention only to voters in their own party’s spring primaries. After the spring primary, they can treat everyone else as “trash” – meaning members of the opposing major party, members of smaller parties like Libertarians and Greens, and even many members of their own party. This makes partisanship more extreme.
Two excellent anti-gerrymandering bills before the General Assembly now — HB 2638 and SB 1242 — would set fair, commonsense standards for drawing district lines. If these bills become law, the map-drawing process will be transparent and open to public input. For details see the website of Fair Districts PA at www.fairdistrictspa.com.
Getting rid of gerrymandering isn’t a partisan issue. But only those representatives pledged to fight for fair, openly drawn voting maps deserve our votes this election.
Fred Baldwin
Carlisle
