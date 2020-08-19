Letter: Gender and race again

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor:

Now that the Democratic candidate for President has made his Vice President selection in Kamala Harris we are being subjected to another round of “firsts.”

Twelve years ago in 2008 The Sentinel published a Letter to the Editor in which I expressed my belief that Obama was elected based on what the country needed and not just because he was the FIRST African American president.

Now once again what we hear in the media is that Kamala Harris is the FIRST African American and FIRST Asian American woman to be selected as a vice president candidate. Can’t we put aside the gender and race factors and focus on her qualifications?

Kamala Harris has spent two decades in public service. She graduated from Howard University majoring in political science and economics and received her law degree from the University of California. She passed the bar exam and became a prosecutor as an assistant district attorney; a district attorney and went on to serve as California’s Attorney General. She became a U.S. Senator in 2016. She was well vetted and chosen based on her qualifications.

People should be recognized for what they have accomplished, not primarily because of their gender and race.