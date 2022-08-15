 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Gas price gouging

I called the PA Attorney General's Office about price gouging at the pump. The price of oil is below $90, and on Front Street in Harrisburg, gas is $3.819 at the Sunoco by McDonald's for 87 octane unleaded. In Carlisle, the same gas is $4.359. That's a 54-cent difference. Stations continue to gouge us, and there is nothing we can do other than boycott the ones that are overcharging us. These high prices are fueling the cost of everything. So I’m just making everyone aware of this, and use the Gas Buddy app and buy at the station with the lowest prices, and it will force the price gouging to stop. Call your state rep and PA state senator to stop this and change Pennsylvania laws against price gouging.

Steve Warner

Carlisle

