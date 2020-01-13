Dear Editor:
I would like to address the gross inequity in the allocation method of funding for individuals with Intellectual Disabilities, and Autism (ID/A) among the 48 county joinders in Pennsylvania. Cumberland/Perry County is ranked 47 out of 48 in receiving crucial tax-payer funded dollars that give access to support for people with ID/A. I do not think that this is acceptable when we are talking about human lives.
It was first identified in 2006, in a Legislative Budget and Finance Committee report. Yet, it has not been addressed at the state level. That was 14 years ago, when my daughter (Dana) was 14 years old. She is now 28 and a young adult working in her community. What this means for Dana is longer waiting lists for housing options and fewer community services than in the rest of Pa.
The Department of Human Services has a Campaign for “Everyday Lives." This means adults with disabilities live in their communities with access to services just like their peers without disabilities. With the unfair funding allocation this is not realistically possible. Currently there are over 100 individuals on an Emergency Waiting List in Cumberland/ Perry County compared to 60 individuals, five years ago. As some counties are losing population, Cumberland County is the fastest growing County in Pa., yet nothing has been done to ensure these limited resources are adjusted equitably across the state.
A person with a disability must wait to be in a crisis before receiving support. Crisis, defined as, the parent/caregiver’s death or imminent homelessness.
I would recommend that the governor and all government bodies act now on this unfair allocation method, so individuals like my daughter can live the everyday lives that they promote throughout the state, not just in some counties.
Lynn Shick
Mechanicsburg