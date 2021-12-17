Letter: Frustrated by trash service

Trash collection has become a nightmare in North Middleton. Residents are disgusted! A timely pick-up would be a Christmas miracle. Pick-ups are sporadic and incomplete. Billing has not been adjusted accordingly. Paying for four pick-ups while receiving one is fraudulent. Calling for bill adjustments are more painful and time-consuming than a root canal. Trash is consistently marked collected inaccurately. Containers remain curbside, leaving residents clinging to hope of pick-up . Animals digging through last month’s trash is a problem. Pick-ups have been permanently rescheduled for the eighth day of the week. The same day the township board will do their job, pigs will be flying and hell will freeze over, too. Officials we mistakenly entrusted to choose our provider have chosen this company. I am very curious why they have not chosen to terminate their contract yet. Clearly Waste Management is not capable of providing service or responding to issues that arise. It’s time for the township board to recognize the mistake they made and search for competent service. They’ve chosen to throw up their hands and pretend it’s all beyond their control, continuing to allow our community to be Waste Management dumping grounds .I have made countless calls to the township, and all I have heard is that they are meeting and they are working on it. The fact that I have called the township enough times for them to be on a first name basis with me, yet I have not gotten a single intelligent answer as to what they are going to do, is beyond pathetic. To say that this board is incompetent is speaking kindly and giving them more respect than they deserve.