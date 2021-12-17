 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Frustrated by trash service

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

Trash collection has become a nightmare in North Middleton. Residents are disgusted! A timely pick-up would be a Christmas miracle. Pick-ups are sporadic and incomplete. Billing has not been adjusted accordingly. Paying for four pick-ups while receiving one is fraudulent. Calling for bill adjustments are more painful and time-consuming than a root canal. Trash is consistently marked collected inaccurately. Containers remain curbside, leaving residents clinging to hope of pick-up . Animals digging through last month’s trash is a problem. Pick-ups have been permanently rescheduled for the eighth day of the week. The same day the township board will do their job, pigs will be flying and hell will freeze over, too. Officials we mistakenly entrusted to choose our provider have chosen this company. I am very curious why they have not chosen to terminate their contract yet. Clearly Waste Management is not capable of providing service or responding to issues that arise. It’s time for the township board to recognize the mistake they made and search for competent service. They’ve chosen to throw up their hands and pretend it’s all beyond their control, continuing to allow our community to be Waste Management dumping grounds .I have made countless calls to the township, and all I have heard is that they are meeting and they are working on it. The fact that I have called the township enough times for them to be on a first name basis with me, yet I have not gotten a single intelligent answer as to what they are going to do, is beyond pathetic. To say that this board is incompetent is speaking kindly and giving them more respect than they deserve.

People are also reading…

Anna Basom

North Middleton Township

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Satisfaction and fairness

Letter: Satisfaction and fairness

As elections go in the United States, it doesn't get much better, at least for fairness, than the recent municipal election for Camp Hill Boro…

Letter: Tip your waitress

Letter: Tip your waitress

This is a joyous time of year. I think we take time to go out to eat with friends and family more often. Think about this: When you finish you…

Letter: Act addresses child hunger

Letter: Act addresses child hunger

While families are counting down to the holidays, many are also anxiously watching a different clock – the one that is running out for Congres…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News