Considering that I was not endorsed on Feb. 11 by the Cumberland County Republican Committee, I will continue as planned to maintain a consistent, honest and positive campaign path toward election in the primary on May 16.

I know who I am, and I know what I am not. I will always work for the good of the people of Cumberland County as I have for the past seven years. I will continue to do my job with integrity. The "committee" that matters the most to me is the 90,000 registered Republicans who will have the opportunity to vote in the primary election on May 16 for county commissioner and other Republican candidates running for other county offices.

It is disappointing to see the county Republican Party continue to be disjointed. The recent endorsement meeting was chaotic at the very least. We continue to see our once large Republican majority shrink, and the divisiveness within the party is not healthy.

The real problem, in my opinion, remains the lack of transparency. There seems to be a handful of committee people that consistently try to control the way in which the party moves forward. I, for one, will not pander to certain party committee people or certain elected officials to gain favor and support. I have never followed that path and I never will. Some say not abiding by these few people is why I wasn’t endorsed for re-election as an incumbent. Well, that may be true, but my allegiance is to the voters of Cumberland County. Win or lose, I will continue to stand by my principles and do the right thing!

Vince DiFilippo

Incumbent candidate for Cumberland County commissioner