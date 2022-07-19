Letter: Forcing children to have children

To the Editor:

The general counsel of the National Right to Life Committee, James Bopp, said that he would have forced a 10-year-old victim of rape to carry the pregnancy to term because "we would hope that she would understand the reason and ultimately the benefit of having the child."

I wonder whether Mr. Bopp was ever 10 himself. I wonder whether he has children who have reached the age of 10. A 10-year-old who has not undergone the agonizing trauma of rape would be completely ill-equipped to deal with the demands of pregnancy, much less the demands of parenting - just ask any teacher who faces 20 10-year-olds 180 days a year. Or try to remember yourself at 10.

Note that Mr. Bopp did not mention the possibility of the child being put up for adoption (there to join the hundreds of thousands of children who are already waiting to be adopted in this country) to justify his commitment to ruining the life of a child. He stated that he hoped the victim would understand the benefit of having the child.

If already-born children, already displaying heartbeats, must have their lives destroyed so that a fertilized egg can develop into a fetus and be born as another unwanted child, the notion of a right to life loses all meaning.

Rebecca R. Kline

Carlisle