Letter: For the greater good

My wife and I recently visited the Smithsonian Museum of American History. The WWII displays relative to the time we’re living in now are especially interesting.

During the war, significant actions were taken by the government and individuals to ensure victory and that our country remained strong. The government instituted gas and food rationing while men and women volunteered for the military. Women also worked in the factories producing war materials. Children did scrap drives to provide metal for making tanks and planes. Victory gardens were planted. Cooking fat was collected for use in making explosives. People asked, “How can I help?” That’s why the WWII generation has been called “The Greatest Generation.” They answered the call when their country needed them.

Today we are in the midst of a two-year war against COVID. Twice as many Americans have died from the COVID virus than during WWII. Infection rates and deaths continue to set new records daily. We have been asked to step up for our country by simply wearing a mask and, if able, to get vaccinated.

Many have answered this call, however, too many of us won’t do these minimal actions for the greater good. We complain that our personal freedoms are being encroached upon and that the government can’t tell us what to do. During WWII, people focused on what was best for their country and not what inconvenienced them. They understood the importance of sacrifice for the greater good.

The greatest generation answered the call when they were needed. This is our time to act in simple ways to make major differences. Wear a mask, get a shot, and make a difference in this war against COVID. What might this era in future American history books be called? Self-serving comes to mind. Instead, let’s win this war against COVID together!

Art Kunst

Carlisle

