Letter: Follow the rule of law

Dear Editor:

Some Republican officeholders — notably NOT our county commissioners — owe the people of Cumberland County an apology or a resignation. Maybe both.

For example, Sheriff Ronny Anderson posted on Facebook that he would not enforce the governor’s COVID-19 orders if he thinks they’re not constitutional. State Sens. Mike Regan and Doug Mastriano have chosen to make the pandemic a partisan issue, leading unsafe rallies of the small minority of people who want to “open up” regardless of the consequences.

These are insults to everyone who believes in the rule of law, which is one of the great American achievements.

All of the named public servants have taken an oath to obey the constitution, yet their actions violate that oath. Since the founding of our republic, it has been the job of the judicial branch to decide what is constitutional, not individual officeholders. The alternative is chaos.

The job of all public officials is to enforce the law as it is, not as they think it should be or may yet be some day. If they cannot do that in good conscience, that same good conscience should compel them to resign in favor of someone who can and will enforce the law, regardless of his or her personal beliefs.