Responding to Mr. Joel Hicks's editorial, "Cleaner, cheaper alternatives available" (July 15). The claim is made that "renewables are so much cheaper" (solar and wind). If this is true, why when you go on Papowerswitch.com to purchase your electricity, the renewables are more expensive? If wind and solar cost less, the government wouldn't be subsidizing it. Entrepreneurs would step up to the plate and see an opportunity for profit. If renewables cost less, why is there a charge on our electric bill for solar? The data Mr. Hicks presented comes from universities, and we know certain departments in universities are dependent on government grants.