 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Focus on gun violence prevention

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

Page A8’s headline of the Dec. 10 Sentinel reads, “How to help kids after school shootings.” Rather than offer solutions to stop this unnecessary trauma, we are now offering solutions on what to do after it happens! Our children deserve better. Our job as parents, educators, legislators, health care workers, and human beings should be to protect the children who are alive.

Republicans pretend to be the party of “pro-life,” and yet one needs to look no further than the recent bill passed through the PA legislature as evidence they have no regard for the PA victims of gun violence. The Republican bill dropped the legal age for gun ownership from 21 to 18 and moved to allow permitless carry. Thank goodness Gov. Wolf recognized the danger of this bill and vetoed it.

The research shows there are developmental reasons people in their late teens and early 20s, especially males, are particularly likely to engage in gun violence. A crucial factor is that the frontal lobes — which help us think through our actions — do not fully mature until roughly age 25.

People are also reading…

Gun violence prevention policies are essential for preventing gun violence in schools. If we cared about protecting people from gun violence we would:

• Raise the age for legal gun ownership not lower it.

• Pass gun storage safety laws to prevent young people from getting access to guns.

• Pass extreme risk laws so people in crisis don’t have access to guns.

• Require background checks on all gun sales.

Our PA legislature and the Republican party are not taking action to keep our children safe. Instead, their focus is on making guns more accessible. I guess the future of all those unborn children they are hell-bent on saving will involve counseling on how to deal with the trauma of gun violence.

Jo Bitzer

Upper Allen Township

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Tip your waitress

Letter: Tip your waitress

This is a joyous time of year. I think we take time to go out to eat with friends and family more often. Think about this: When you finish you…

Letter: Act addresses child hunger

Letter: Act addresses child hunger

While families are counting down to the holidays, many are also anxiously watching a different clock – the one that is running out for Congres…

Letter: Satisfaction and fairness

Letter: Satisfaction and fairness

As elections go in the United States, it doesn't get much better, at least for fairness, than the recent municipal election for Camp Hill Boro…

Letter: Correcting the narrative

Letter: Correcting the narrative

When I read The Sentinel, I expect both the reporting and editorials to be based on facts, not lies. The commentary [on Nov. 30] by Elwood Wat…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News