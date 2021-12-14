Letter: Focus on gun violence prevention

Page A8’s headline of the Dec. 10 Sentinel reads, “How to help kids after school shootings.” Rather than offer solutions to stop this unnecessary trauma, we are now offering solutions on what to do after it happens! Our children deserve better. Our job as parents, educators, legislators, health care workers, and human beings should be to protect the children who are alive.

Republicans pretend to be the party of “pro-life,” and yet one needs to look no further than the recent bill passed through the PA legislature as evidence they have no regard for the PA victims of gun violence. The Republican bill dropped the legal age for gun ownership from 21 to 18 and moved to allow permitless carry. Thank goodness Gov. Wolf recognized the danger of this bill and vetoed it.

The research shows there are developmental reasons people in their late teens and early 20s, especially males, are particularly likely to engage in gun violence. A crucial factor is that the frontal lobes — which help us think through our actions — do not fully mature until roughly age 25.

Gun violence prevention policies are essential for preventing gun violence in schools. If we cared about protecting people from gun violence we would:

• Raise the age for legal gun ownership not lower it.

• Pass gun storage safety laws to prevent young people from getting access to guns.

• Pass extreme risk laws so people in crisis don’t have access to guns.

• Require background checks on all gun sales.

Our PA legislature and the Republican party are not taking action to keep our children safe. Instead, their focus is on making guns more accessible. I guess the future of all those unborn children they are hell-bent on saving will involve counseling on how to deal with the trauma of gun violence.

Jo Bitzer

Upper Allen Township

