Letter: Focus on affordable housing

Dear Editor:

I enjoyed The Sentinel's coverage of Sen. Bob Casey's early childhood proposals during his recent visit to Carlisle. He has consistently been a champion for investing in children, which has a higher rate of return than almost any other. Investing in children (and their families) has a long bipartisan history because there are so many practical and proven ways to do it. The article cited Head Start, the Child Tax Credit, and health insurance for children. None of these is really revolutionary. None by itself assures that all children will flourish, but they all work.

I want to suggest another investment that addresses a specific problem: affordable housing. The problem for children is that safe and affordable housing has been shrinking in our country, but is one of the keys to success in school. Why the shrinkage? Many families who lost their homes in the recession moved into the rental market; developers have not been building many affordable units; and our biggest housing subsidy (tax deductibility of mortgage interest, state and local taxes, and capital gains from sale of a residence) benefits wealthier families and those in high-cost regions. Thus the gap between supply and demand, pushing rents higher.

