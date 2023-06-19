In response to Ms. Lankford's letter of June 8 regarding the brutal image of the Carlisle Vietnam Veteran's POW/MIA float, I must disagree. It is an image of our history and as such, honors and mourns those who did not return from serving their country. It is like flying the POW/MIA flag, but we chose our display to bring attention to the approximately 1,500 MIAs still unaccounted for.

After assuring the reader that she is not trying to erase anyone's experiences, she proceeds to do exactly that. How does our float "now play into racially divisive stereotypes" when it hasn't for the last several decades? This image "can only reinforce violence and promote suspicion ..."? I think not; it can also do what we intend it to do which is bring attention to those who never made it back. We should all heed President Eisenhower's comments about the Holocaust: "Get it all on record now - get the films - get the witnesses - because somewhere down the road of history some bastard will get up and say that this never happened.” Frankly, I'm tired of the movements to ignore and destroy any part of our history simply because part of our society is offended. The United States has eliminated much of this country's historical displays and monuments, as well as parts of history classes because some group objects. If the author or anyone has experienced racial discrimination, harassment and/or violence, I am truly sorry, but I don’t believe it was because of our float. I would stand by any victim.