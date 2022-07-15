Letter: Fix the roads first

I read with interest the article in The Sentinel Saturday, June 25, about the new roundabout at Fairground Avenue. The paper states the borough will have three new roundabouts upon completion.

I guess my question is to the borough, why don't you repair your streets before spending money on roundabouts?

To my thinking, why spend money on roundabouts while your streets are pathetic?

When new or outside visitors come to Carlisle, what must go through their minds as they traverse your streets?

A. Scott Clark

Upper Frankford Township