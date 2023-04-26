In Carlisle, we are fortunate to have a bipartisan team of five school board candidates including four incumbents who have served our schools, parents and teachers with exemplary fairness and integrity: Gerald Eby, Bruce Clash, Jon Tarrant and Paula Bussard. These four incumbent candidates and Joe Shane will work to ensure quality education for our most precious treasure, our kids. The five are not ax grinders; they are full speed ahead citizens committed to making Carlisle schools better each year. They are parents, educators and community leaders who respect teachers and parents, who will work to unify the community, who will not limit education by banning books, banning critical thinking, subverting truthful history and pitting parents and teachers against each other.

At the other end of the spectrum are the candidates supported by Rep. Barb Gleim, proud member of the PA Freedom Caucus who supports book banning and restrictions on critical thinking. The caucus, like Moms for Liberty, seeks to control what kids read and what they are taught about actual history. Yes, freedom for the caucus to tell you what your kids can read and what your kids can be taught. Big Brother, say hello to Big Caucus.

More bad news: only 15% of us vote in school board elections. The good news: we have a historic

opportunity to protect the integrity of our school board by electing these five candidates. We need all of our citizens to stand against extremism and vote for Shane, Clash, Eby, Bussard and Tarrant in the May 16 primary.

We’ve got two treasures we’re protecting here: our kids and our voters’ voice. Let’s show up May 16 for the five trusted candidates. We can do this, Carlisle. For the sake of our kids, we have to.

James Bartoli

Carlisle