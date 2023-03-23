I am Dr. Walter (Walt) Brown II, and I’m running for Carlisle School Board Director. I’m a retired captain from the U.S. Navy Supply Corps, businessman, father and grandfather. My wife of 44 years, Diana, and I settled here in 2000 and have grandchildren in the Carlisle School District. My interest in running for Carlisle School Board is to help bring solutions to the issues facing our district.

The areas of focus to which I can apply my education in finance and life experiences are:

● Fiscal accountability. Getting a handle on the “General Fund Assigned Categories,” identifying potential cost-saving areas, and minimizing property tax increases.

● Fiscal transparency. The web is a great tool for information, and with consolidating financial records in one location on the CASD website, we should be able to readily identify what is being funded within our school system. Sadly, this is not the case today. Taxpayers should have easy access to our accounting of tax dollars.

● Fiscal fine tuning. Our educational testing scores on a federal and state Level are unacceptable. CASD testing performance is below that of other school districts in Cumberland County. A plan to correct this trend involves funding what works and halting what doesn’t. In person, subject appropriate teaching needs to be our priority. Extra curricular and outside initiatives should not eclipse what we are called to do: educate our children.

I chose Carlisle. Now I choose to make it better. I’m retired, have the time, education and life experiences that allow me to help improve our academic profile and fiscal responsibility.

On May 16, please consider voting for me and my other concerned friends running for Carlisle School Board Director: Colleen Blume, Dawn Kephart, Heather Leatherman and Al Shine.

Walt Brown

Carlisle School Board candidate