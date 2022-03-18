Letter: Fire pits are campfires

Capitalism is a great invention. Our nation has prospered because of it. Turning wants into “needs” drives economies around the world. A good example of this phenomenon is backyard fire pits. Today’s vendors of outdoor living equipment sell the fire pit as a homeowner necessity evoking fond memories of childhood campfires. But like all good things, too much of it can cause unexpected problems. What was once a great idea can rapidly begin to lose its appeal, particularly in residential communities. Today on any given day, North Middleton residential neighborhoods are now reminiscent of summer camps. The neighborhood air that once carried the temporary fragrance of steaks on the grill, now for hours, sometimes entire days, carries the odor of burning wood, once reserved for wintertime. Open windows and outdoor walks are met with the scent of campfire smoke carried in the air. Recreational wood burning for ambiance (rather than for warmth or cooking) is no different than letting your truck idle. It’s burning fuel. Expensive and wasteful. I don’t think that was the original intent of fire pits. Keeping us warm on a cool evening outside, roasting hot dogs and marshmallows in the twilight. Those were the origins of a backyard fire. If we stick to those pleasures, we will all enjoy cleaner air and continue to make great memories!