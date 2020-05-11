Letter: Finding compassion in crisis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Editor:

This letter is in response to Charles Allen’s guest column "Moving away from the old normal” (The Sentinel, May 2, 2020).

Professor Allen is imparting two core messages. First, the liberal media reported on the Vietnam War intent on undermining the U.S. military’s efforts to support South Vietnam, while ignoring the Hong Kong Flu pandemic of 1968-1970 — a pandemic that, according to Allen, was just as deadly as the current COVID-19 virus. How one could compare a death toll over two years to a death toll covering 60 days seems unreasonable.

Second, Allen advances the theme of “survival of the fittest” by implying that those persons of “lower socioeconomic classes” ask for federal government handouts and die from pandemics at a higher rate because the they lack family and neighbor support and suffer from "underlying conditions."

Such partisan and elitist messages delivered in passive-aggressive fashion are not appreciated by people seeking to make it through our current pandemic crisis.

Donald Travis

Carlisle

