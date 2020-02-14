Letter: Fighting climate change in Pa.

Dear Editor:

If you live in Pennsylvania and you care about climate change, you actually have an opportunity to do something about it.

The state Senate and House recently passed HB1100 which promotes the fossil fuel industry in Pennsylvania. It does so by offering millions of dollars in taxpayer handouts to incentivize building more chemical and plastics factories in Pennsylvania. The current Shell cracker plant, already under construction and supported by previous handouts, will emit the equivalent carbon dioxide of 400,000 cars. Add a couple of more plants and you can see we are moving in the wrong direction on climate change.

Moreover, why should Pennsylvania’s taxpayers foot the bill for an industry that will soak our communities in toxins? The planned Shell plant will spew 522 tons of volatile organic compounds into the air annually, to say nothing of the plastics and chemicals that will be dumped into our rivers and streams. Look up nurdles on the internet. They are not cute and cuddly. Or view the documentary on Louisiana’s “Cancer Alley.” That’s not what we want for Pennsylvania.