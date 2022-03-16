Letter: Fight for our future

High prices at the pump, floods, fires and insect infestations. Our national security, the health of our ecosystem and our children’s future are threatened. It’s overwhelming, but we can’t give up. Each of us can and must make a difference nationally and locally. Here's how:

Support those fighting for our youth. Our Children’s Trust advocates for legally-binding, science-based climate recovery policies so future generations can have “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” They are suing governments on behalf of youth plaintiffs. Get involved.

Demand fossil fuel industries pay their fair share. Centralized power energy stations threaten our national security (ref. Texas’ electric grid failure or the attack on Ukraine’s nuclear plant). The Hartman Report, March 7, 2022, discusses this and the fossil fuel industry making billions while consumers are getting poorer. In the 1980s, the administration called for Congress to implement a windfall profits tax on the fossil fuel industry. Let no more time pass. Write your legislators today. Tell them to end subsidies for the fossil fuel industry and impose extraction and transport penalties for damages done to our land, air and water.

Join local clean air and water and land preservation initiatives. The Clean Air Board of Central Pa. is fighting for our “right to clean air, pure water and to the preservation of the natural, scenic, historic and aesthetic values of the environment.” The Central Pa. Conservancy seeks to create a local network of permanently protected and preserved lands where they work to restore natural habitats and waterways. Carlisle Borough's Climate Action Commission, Cumberland Valley Rising, a grassroots progressive nonprofit, and Dickinson College’s climate justice group, Sunshine Carlisle, are making a difference.

Don’t give up. Act today to protect lives and livelihoods, energy security and our children’s future.

Katie Daniels

Boiling Springs

