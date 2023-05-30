Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Scott Perry falsely asserts that lifting the debt ceiling increases future debt. It does not. Raising the debt ceiling adds not one penny of future debt. It simply means that the U.S. will pay the bills that Congress already approved.

Scott Perry’s faulty logic suggests we refuse to pay our bills until the lender cuts our car loan cost, the credit card company cuts its interest rate, and the landlord or bank cuts the cost of our rent or mortgage. This is not a sane or responsible position for a member of Congress. We must pay the bills we already committed to pay; otherwise, financial disaster awaits us.

Additionally, on March 7, Perry’s “Freedom Caucus” issued a news release that said, “the reforms I support don’t touch benefits for middle-class seniors currently benefitting from Social Security.” It has no promise to protect future Social Security and Medicare benefits. There is nothing about protecting benefits for future recipients.

Bizarrely, there is also no promise to protect benefits for recipients who are not in the middle class.

We’ve asked Perry for his written plan for Social Security and Medicare for months. Crickets. What is Perry trying to hide with his deceptive semantics and refusal to talk about what his plan means for America’s future?

Perry’s “Freedom Caucus” includes only 10% of House Republicans. Therefore, it represents only 5% of the entire House of Representatives.

The idea that this small band of extremists can dictate America’s economic future is an arrogant attack on democracy that we must not tolerate.

The debt ceiling and the budget are two separate things and must be treated that way. Let’s pass the first and negotiate the second in the open where everyone can have their say, not just a cabal of foolish malcontents “led” by Scott Perry.

Rick Coplen

Carlisle