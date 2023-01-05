Letter: Far right takes hold of Speaker election

It’s said that a person is known by the company they keep. In the case of our Rep. Scott Perry that would include Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs, all riding in that ultimate clown car of 19 Republicans who are holding the U.S. House of Representatives hostage by blocking the election of the House Speaker. Gosh, even Marjorie Taylor Greene and Louie Gohmert are being better citizens than this group, and that’s saying something.

Kevin McCarthy who has over 90% of the GOP votes he needs to become Speaker has been negotiating with this group for months and has already caved to virtually all of their demands. This small group says that they want changes to the way the House operates, but it seems more likely what they want is attention, as well as committee seats and chairs, the very swampy stuff they’re railing against.

It’s another wag-the-dog example of a minority of the GOP using their leverage to control the majority, a very anti-democratic practice. And conspiracist Perry is front and center in this hot mess. I’m no fan of Kevin McCarthy, but it’s about time that GOP leaders stand up against minority rule.

The chickens have come home to roost for the GOP and its media propagandists. The party has drifted farther and farther to the right and has increasingly embraced the crazies. Now the clowns are trying to drive the party bus. We are now watching the wreck happen in slow motion.

John Sigle

Carlisle