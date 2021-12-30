Letter: Failure to help those in need

Dear Editor:

I’ve just written the following to my US House Rep. Scott Perry:

"As in the mid-1800s when Charles Dickens was writing, 'Many thousands are in want of common necessities, hundreds of thousands are in want of common comforts.' Food, clothing and shelter come to mind.

Right now in the U.S., in Pennsylvania, in your district, your constituents are among the many thousands in want of common necessities. This includes veterans and their families; single mothers and their children; and first responders and their families.

Please explain the logic behind denying them a hand up in this modern era of wealth inequality. Programs that could be helping them through the ravages of a worldwide pandemic get nowhere with you. What's that all about? In my experience, people can't pull themselves up by their own bootstraps if they have no boots.

One egregious example of your turning your back on your constituents is your opposition to the Child Tax Credit benefiting some 87 percent of children in PA-10. I've heard of no similar bills that you have authored or supported. Let me know if I haven't got that right."

Since he hasn’t been answering some of my recent letters, I don’t have much hope that I’ll hear from him on this.

Barbara Pearce

Monroe Township

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0