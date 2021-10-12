Letter: Failure of the social construction of nature

The social construction of nature, that it is pristine and authentic, has been manifested by culture, media and education to shape our understanding that nature is something to be managed and maintained. The social construction of nature has led to the creation of the National Park Service to provide a place for people to escape their day-to-day stresses but has excluded minority groups while negatively impacting the environment from overuse, which can be explained through a study of the Appalachian Trail (AT).

The first issue with the social construction of the AT is that it became a consumer-oriented place where individuals could exercise and explore nature. The AT is seen as a consumer good at human’s disposal providing economic benefits to those who build a community around it.

Research has found that approximately 71.4% of AT hikers are male and 96% of hikers described themselves as white while only 1.6% described themselves as African American. Reasons for the disparity in representation on the trail is due to access issues, communication barriers and lack of representation working for the park service.