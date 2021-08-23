 Skip to main content
Letter: Facts over memes
Letter: Facts over memes

The explosion of cases caused by COVID-19’s Delta variant threatens all of us. In locations with low rates of vaccination, however, fueled by vast amounts of disinformation, the current crisis has become devastating. Two particularly baseless assertions are that (1) mRNA vaccines were developed too fast, and (2) they contain dangerous substances.

First, the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccines were developed in record time because the technology is based on 30 years of mRNA research, and was well advanced when the COVID-19 pandemic began. This made production and testing of these vaccines relatively straightforward. In addition, like prior vaccines, mRNA vaccines went through standard, exhaustive reviews by FDA, CDC and expert advisory panels. There were no short-cuts in the development or review processes.

Second, there are no dangerous substances in either vaccine. As with all vaccines, additives (none unique to mRNA vaccines) were added to enhance effectiveness, improve stability, and ensure compatibility with blood/tissues. All are recognized as safe by FDA, and used for years in countless injectable medications and vaccines. Risk from COVID-19 far outweighs risk from vaccination. Consider, that while the unvaccinated make up 90+% of rising COVID-19 hospital cases, patients aren’t being admitted for vaccine complications.

Tanya Wagner

Hampden Township

