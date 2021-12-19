Letter: Face fears with reason

Fear is a potent motivator, and the times we live in have heightened everyone’s fears. No matter the color of our skin, our gender, our age, our physical ability, our place of origin, our religious beliefs, our economic resources or whom we love; we are all harboring fear, whether we are consciously aware of it or not. The protective instincts of parents are especially heightened as the challenges of our time impact the routines and norms of childhood.

In the past several months, area school boards have heard parents voice fears that have been escalated: fears of curriculum that would include the contributions as well as the trials and hurdles faced by Indigenous Peoples, African Americans, Latinex Americans, and Asians and Pacific Islanders who also built this country. All Americans long to believe in the ideal of liberty and justice for all, even when our culture has not practiced this uniformly. Social media and politically motivated groups prey on the fears of parents redefining words like equity and inclusion to make us afraid of each other. Our public schools are to be commended for recognizing that not every student comes to school with the same abilities and backgrounds. Our teachers and administrators need our support and our trust in this time that has been incredibly trying for them.

One of the tenets of our Unitarian Universalist faith is that every human being is inherently worthy of dignity and respect. Speaking for our Antiracism Initiative, we encourage everyone to face fears with a voice of reason. Let us solve our problems together, not by taking sides, but by building bridges and providing mature and thoughtful role models for our children.

Cheryl Parsons

For the Social Justice Committee and Antiracism Initiative of the Unitarian Universalists of the Cumberland Valley

