Here’s a question for the five Republicans running as a slate to replace a non-partisan school board majority in Carlisle with a purely partisan majority:

If you are elected this year, how will you feel four years from now about a campaign to replace you for no other reason than that you're an R? Or just because you're an incumbent?

No matter how much good work you have done, no matter how much time you have spent with other people's children, no matter how many things are in the works but haven't yet come to fruition, no matter how effectively you have partnered with community groups, no matter how much money you have saved taxpayers – none of that matters. Your service is judged solely on the basis of whether you are an R or an incumbent.

Do you think that's fair? Is that how you want voters to judge you? If not, then why are you treating the current school board members that way?

You owe it to the citizens of the Carlisle Area School District to explain why each of the current board members should be removed from the board. What has each of them done wrong, in your opinion? Not rhetoric, reasons. Have you offered to help them solve the problems you see?

Our current school board members are constantly working to improve Carlisle’s schools and to strengthen the bonds between our schools, our community and our families. They have earned our support.

Look at Washington and Harrisburg and see what extreme partisanship is doing to this country and commonwealth. In Carlisle, we are extremely fortunate to have a non-partisan school board of both Rs and Ds who are dedicated, community-minded parents and grandparents, and we all should do everything we can to keep it that way.

Timothy Potts

Carlisle