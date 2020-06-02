Letter: Extinguish clouds of hate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Extinguish clouds of hate

Dear Editor:

As I woke up I watched the sun rise this morning. I watched it breathe life into the air, the birds sing their praise. Although it’s officially summer and there isn’t a cloud in the sky, I have never experienced the sun shine so dark in my lifetime.

It’s breath more of a cry for help, the birds sing of mourning, our country is eclipsed by a cloud of hate. Unfortunately this hate is deeply rooted into our communities and has been since our wonderful country was founded. Something as devastating as a nation-wide shut down has allowed these roots to flourish uncontrollably. However, this isn’t a time to point fingers and blame, it’s not a time for anyone to stand out, we need to come together.

What we need right now is love. I encourage everyone reading to please, please use this time to reflect on how we can make our world more understanding and empathetic, how we can open up conversations with opposing views. Hate thrives on fear, self doubt, and insecurities, and when like minds come together they synergize. We need to show compassion and truly understand what caused a person’s hate to take root and the rest of the tree will fall soon after.