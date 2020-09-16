Letter: Extend the PSP program

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor:

I am an American Airlines Flight Attendant based in Philadelphia, a homeowner in North Middleton Township, and have been flying for 23 years.

The COVID-19 pandemic is the worst crisis to hit the industry in the history of commercial aviation. In fact, the fallout in just a few months of the pandemic already surpassed the effects we saw in the industry in the years after the 9/11 attacks. Congress passed the Payroll Support Program (PSP) to save jobs and stabilize our industry. It has been our lifeline.

However, thousands of jobs will disappear on Oct. 1 if Congress does not extend the PSP soon.

Aviation is essential to a strong economy, including our local economy here in the Harrisburg area. American now has more daily flights out of HIA than any other carrier, or at least we do now. This is why Congress overwhelmingly supports an extension of the PSP to support workers and businesses alike. But it can only happen if Congress and the White House negotiate and pass a stimulus bill.