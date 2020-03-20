Letter: Everyone should be respected

Dear Editor:

I read the letter to the editor by Marcia Berry (March 14, The Sentinel), who is part of the NOT IN OUR TOWN group — Carlisle. She writes about fear-based acts based on racism toward Asians due to the coronavirus. Berry ends by writing, “We are seeking to make Carlisle a place where everyone is safe and respected. Won’t you stand up and join us?”

I agree wholeheartedly that everyone should feel/be safe and respected, period. I want to focus on the words everyone, safe and respected.

Racism is defined in the dictionary as "prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against someone of a different race based on the belief that one's own race is superior.” Further it attributes specific characteristics as generalizations to all people of that race.

It brings to my mind prejudice and discrimination of people who belong to a different political party than your own or who believe differently on abortion than you do.