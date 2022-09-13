Letter: ESC celebrates literacy week

Employment Skills Center, in partnership with the Coalition on Adult Basic Education (COABE), invites you to join us in celebrating National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week, Sept. 19-23, 2022.

Over 30 million Americans over the age of 25 – or one out of every 10 U.S. citizens – do not have a high school diploma. Employment Skills Center is working to change that. Each year, ESC provides free programs and services to more than 450 adults in the community. These programs include Basic Literacy, GED Preparation, English as a Second Language, Nurse Aide training, Digital Literacy & Computer Skills, Forklift, Microsoft Excel & Outlook, Customer Service & Sales, Financial Literacy and other Workforce Development training opportunities.

Research from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that job growth for individuals without a high school diploma or some college experience is about zero or even negative. By 2024, 48 percent of job openings will be middle-skill and 32 percent will be high-skill. This means that in less than 2 years, nearly 80 percent of all job openings will require more than a high school degree. Adults who participate in ESC programs have the opportunity to explore career pathways and hone their skills so that they can advance their careers through postsecondary education or training.

For more information and to register for classes at ESC, please call 717-243-6040 or visit www.employmentskillscenter.org. Visit us on Facebook and Instagram (@employmentskillscenter) for special messages throughout the week!

The Coalition on Adult Basic Education is the premier national professional association of adult educators. Over 79,000 members strong, COABE’s mission is to inspire educators so that adults succeed and communities thrive. Website: www.coabe.org.

Mindy Tremblay

Executive Director of the Employment Skills Center