Letter: Equal playing field

Dear Editor:

I have read with great interest recent letters against HB972. As a master fitness trainer in the military and policing I was on the ground floor of fitness testing for men and women. There are clear biological differences that give biological men a distinct advantage over biological women in physical tasks. It isn’t sexist to say that women as a group are not as strong as men, have smaller hearts and lungs and higher proportions of muscle mass (which directly relates to athletic performance).

We recognized that by having different standards in municipal police and in the military. PSP took a “gender neutral” standard which had a disparate impact upon women and older men but was an easy test for young men to pass (and this is currently playing out in Pa. media). Until very recently, the U.S. Army had a gendered/aged normed standard and are having to back off on some of the new standards and I suspect it is because of the disparate impact upon women (easily predicted).