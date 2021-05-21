Letter: Equal playing field

Dear Editor:
I have read with great interest recent letters against HB972. As a master fitness trainer in the military and policing I was on the ground floor of fitness testing for men and women. There are clear biological differences that give biological men a distinct advantage over biological women in physical tasks. It isn’t sexist to say that women as a group are not as strong as men, have smaller hearts and lungs and higher proportions of muscle mass (which directly relates to athletic performance).
We recognized that by having different standards in municipal police and in the military. PSP took a “gender neutral” standard which had a disparate impact upon women and older men but was an easy test for young men to pass (and this is currently playing out in Pa. media). Until very recently, the U.S. Army had a gendered/aged normed standard and are having to back off on some of the new standards and I suspect it is because of the disparate impact upon women (easily predicted).
But athletic performance isn’t about employment — it is about who is the best at a physical event. Perhaps it is time to have a third league for transgendered youth? We recognize differences in intellectual and physical attributes through Special Olympics and no one suggests that these athletes are any less valued. What’s wrong with recognizing uniqueness?
As a former student athlete in the 1970s, it is patently unfair that biological girls should have to compete in a physical contest against those with larger hearts, lungs, higher percentage of muscle mass and likely higher levels of testosterone.
Perhaps many don’t recall how hard it was for girls to get on the field at all? HB972 is necessary to protect biological girls’ opportunities.
Karen Finkenbinder
Carlisle