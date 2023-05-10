As the husband of candidate for Cumberland County Commissioner, Kelly Neiderer, I am angry at the attack of outright lies and mistruths that Gary Eichelberger has spread about my wife! Defending one's family honor is something most of us understand. It is the American way.

Gary Eichelberger is not man enough to put his name on the slander but instead hides behind his bogus Republican Principles for Cumberland PAC. He thinks voters can be hoodwinked every four years, but not this time! In 1804 these disputes were settled in a duel like Hamilton versus Burr. In 8th grade we settled these at the flagpole after school. Now we are only able to write letters to the editor and post online like Gary's tiny band of internet trolls!

Kelly is a lifelong conservative Republican and political outsider who is trying to rid the county of a career politician who is spreading lies in a desperate attempt to save his taxpayer-funded job. My wife is the most hard-working person I know and has a resume to prove it.

On May 16, it is time to enact the Taxpayer Term-Limit Plan, and vote Neiderer/Silcox for Cumberland County Commissioner. As the great Ronald Reagan said, "Professional politicians like to talk about the value of experience in government. Nuts! The only experience you gain in politics is how to be political."

Philip Neiderer

Middlesex Township