Letter: Enforce complaints

Dear Editor:
It has come to our attention, as vulnerable older adults, that the Cumberland County Sheriff Ronny Anderson's office will not enforce complaints about violation of the non-essential businesses closure during the COVID-19 pandemic.
We feel that with this deliberate non compliance with the state order, Cumberland County leadership is placing our citizens in our retirement community's health and safety at risk.
Karen Overly Smith
Mechanicsburg
