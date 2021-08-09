Letter: End the mask mandates

The recent op-ed “It’s just a mask” (July 26) was rather misguided and senseless. The recent reinstating of mask mandates, especially to fully vaccinated citizens like myself, is just more tyranny from the ruling class. This is their attempt to keep their thumb of power and control on the American people, and many are fed up with this form of tyranny, and many more will rise up and fight back.

The so-called cloth face masks really don’t do a thing in preventing one from catching any virus - read why at www.infectioncontroltoday.com (April 25, 2020). The reality is that face masks do more harm than good, catching more bacteria and germs and keeping them too close to one’s mouth and nose. It is utterly foolish and insane to force people, especially young children, whom are not at high risk from COVID-19, to wear these oppressive and downright uncomfortable things!