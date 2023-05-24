I recently read the May 9 letter to the editor which incorrectly characterizes advanced recycling and gets a lot of details incorrect when it comes to Encina’s investment in Pennsylvania.

Saying you want to ban plastics sounds noble, but this notion is impractical and irresponsible. The problem isn’t the use of the plastic itself – many of these products are essential to modern day life – but what happens to these products when we’re done with them.

The irony of the Move Past Plastics’ letter to the editor is that they took aim at Encina when what Encina is proposing would actually advance these stated goals.

Encina will take a significant amount of post-use plastics that are currently dumped in landfills, burned in incinerators or end up overseas, and will break them down into the base materials that can be used to make new products; a process that can be repeated.

The project will have to go through a rigorous regulatory permitting process at local, state and federal level regarding air emissions, water quality, facility safety and much more to protect the health of the environment and the safety of the community.

Encina is planning to invest $1.1 billion in Northumberland County, one of the largest investments in the county’s history, to help to solve a really big problem while creating 600-900 construction jobs and 300 well-paying jobs for continued operations.

An economic impact study published by our team projects Encina’s investment will inject at least $2.1 billion into the economy over a five-year period and will generate significant tax revenues.

It’s going to take a significant private investment, innovation and technological advancement to achieve the environmental goals that we all want to reach. Encina’s investment to advance a more circular plastics economy will help us get there.

Carl A. Marrara

Executive Director of Pennsylvania Manufacturers’ Association