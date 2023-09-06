Sen. Mike Regan’s legislation requiring armed school resource officers should be swiftly enacted by the General Assembly and signed by the governor. Stephen Hughes’ letter criticizing the proposal shows a lack of understanding of the complex issue of school safety.

He cites outdated examples where law enforcement was unsuccessful in stopping student/faculty causalities. Training and focus have changed. This has been a good thing. We’ll never know how many would-be attacks were prevented because the perpetrators were dissuaded by an armed police presence.

Perhaps the most ludicrous statement Hughes makes is “Regan’s proposal to hire ex-military is dangerous.” Almost 20 percent of current law officers are military veterans and serve their communities with professionalism. In my research, I could not find one incident where a cop, who was also a veteran, acted in an adverse, life-threatening fashion.

Hughes calls the proposal an unfunded mandate. I deem public safety the first duty of government. Retired, I’d pay increased taxes for an adequate level of school safety as opposed to other questionable costs.

This legislation would be unnecessary if school districts properly secured their student population.

Sen. Regan had a distinguished career in law enforcement, as a U.S. Marshal who worked collaboratively with other federal, state and local police agencies. His experience and rationale support the need for this legislation.

Respectfully,

Kirk R. Wilson

Carlisle