Letter: EMS workers provide life-changing services

Dear Editor:
This week, May 17 to 23, 2020, we celebrate and honor all our EMS workers who are supporting the health and wellbeing of the citizens in our communities for their outstanding dedication and expertise.
What does EMS mean, you ask? Emergency Medical Services (EMS), also known as ambulance services or paramedic services, are emergency services that treat illnesses and injuries requiring an urgent medical response, providing out-of-hospital treatment and transport to definitive care. This year we want to pay tribute and recognize all our EMS professionals working extra-long hours on the front lines who have lost their lives in the line of duty due to the COVID-19 pandemic and all others who have left us way to soon.
Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest accomplishment, or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn one’s life around in many ways. These are all personal attributes that our EMS workers possess. As President Abraham Lincoln said, “Next to creating a life, the finest thing a man or woman can do is save one.”
Without a doubt, EMS workers provide an invaluable service. They literally carry lives in their hands, and they work to alleviate the suffering of others under extreme time constraints. So when you see an EMS worker, take a minute or two and thank them for all they do.
So in saying that, I personally am saying thank you for your service and making a difference in our communities!
Janelle Kayla Crossley
Newville
