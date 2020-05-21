Letter: EMS workers provide life-changing services

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor:

This week, May 17 to 23, 2020, we celebrate and honor all our EMS workers who are supporting the health and wellbeing of the citizens in our communities for their outstanding dedication and expertise.

What does EMS mean, you ask? Emergency Medical Services (EMS), also known as ambulance services or paramedic services, are emergency services that treat illnesses and injuries requiring an urgent medical response, providing out-of-hospital treatment and transport to definitive care. This year we want to pay tribute and recognize all our EMS professionals working extra-long hours on the front lines who have lost their lives in the line of duty due to the COVID-19 pandemic and all others who have left us way to soon.

Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest accomplishment, or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn one’s life around in many ways. These are all personal attributes that our EMS workers possess. As President Abraham Lincoln said, “Next to creating a life, the finest thing a man or woman can do is save one.”