Letter: Embrace stay-at-home school days

Embrace stay-at-home school days

Dear Editor:

With the enforced closing of the government (public) schools we are now given a wonderful and precious opportunity of family bonding over a time of boredom. We now may explore the treasures of schooling at home.

We now can teach those things that are cast aside, neglected, or even forbidden in the public schools. Like the Golden Rule, the Ten Commandments, our Constitution, or an in-depth study of the world’s most treasured and yet nearly unknown book — the Holy Bible. We can share with our children the wonders of our nation’s geography, the excitement of good reading, or family games like, “Name the states and their capitals.” We can converse about why the Unites States has become so attractive to the world that whole families give up everything to come here.

Lest the idea of home schooling be frightening, there are many companies eager to help. An hour a day can be a priceless time of learning. Time is not lost on taking attendance, moving from one classroom to another, recess or snack times.