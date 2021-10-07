Letter: Embrace liberated minds

A true joy for many of us is serendipitously coming across a gem of wisdom we have long held to be true.

I discovered a pearl when I read the Sept. 8 devotional in counselor John Eldredge’s collection, Restoration Year.

“I have resources to help my children. But for several reasons I will wait until they ask. Often they’re not ready to receive my help until they’ve exhausted their own resources. Often there are vital lessons for them to learn, and if I stepped in prematurely, they would be robbed of those precious lessons.”

We as parents readily turn our children over to the all-knowing state of public education. We then choose to burden our high school graduates with costly college debt in institutions of indoctrination under the guise of getting ahead in our flawed world.

Compulsory public education in Pennsylvania ushered in a century and a quarter of declining academic achievement and literacy through collective instruction and groupthink, negating creative individual growth by squelching imagination and expression.

Elitists fear freethinking and independent reasoning. State experts fear liberated minds which reject imposed societal dictates while politicians loathe any inquiry into motives.