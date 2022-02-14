Letter: Elected officials should care about our lives

It is nothing short of a miracle that no one was killed in the Forbes Avenue Bridge collapse in Pittsburgh. It is no secret that our country’s infrastructure has been crumbling for decades. Everyone wants to feel safe as they are driving across the bridges of Pennsylvania.

The fact is many of our Pennsylvania bridges simply are not safe. Currently, Pennsylvania is fifth in the nation in percentage of structurally deficient bridges and second in the nation in the number of structurally deficient bridges. This deterioration did not happen overnight. Fixing them will take time and should be supported by our legislators. What have our Central Pennsylvania-elected officials been doing to ensure our safety as we travel across these deficient bridges?

The answer is not much! Sen. Toomey and our U.S. House Reps. Scott Perry and John Joyce voted "no" on the Biden administration’s bipartisan infrastructure bill. These elected officials obviously know our bridges are deficient. Their negative vote says to me they simply do not value my life as much as they value their political standing. They had to vote no to stay in favor of the GOP and their mega-donors. Until our elected officials value constituents' lives more than party and donors, our lives will not be protected from crumbling bridges or anything else.

We, the voters of Pennsylvania, have the power to change this in May and November. Only vote for candidates who will value your life by supporting infrastructure, quality public education, affordable and accessible health care, and clean air and water. If you aren’t registered to vote, do it now at www.vote.pa.gov/Register-to-Vote. Voting is your superpower! Use it!

Jo Bitzer

Upper Allen Township

