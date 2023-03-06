The county races are the same old song and dances stories again. My 10-plus years of service in Cumberland County politics hasn't changed at all. I have learned in this political quagmire that the squeaky wheel gets the oil. Look for the person who is blasted with all the blame for what's happening in the county. This will be the person doing things right for the people he was elected to serve. In this case, that person is Gary Eichelberger. Ever since he has been in office, he has been in a battle, even with people that were supposed to be his allies. Beware of wolves in sheep's clothing.

One example of why I believe Gary deserves the oil is there is a program in which we are giving away fire alarms for the deaf and hard-of-hearing in Cumberland County and beyond. The county commissioners were all given a complete packet explaining what we were trying to do. All we asked them to do was for recognition of what we were doing and support us in trying to save lives from fires in the county. One commissioner answered back, Gary. One blocked me from sending emails, the other just went silent.

Shortly after this, the county offered grant money, but the least you could ask for was 50k I applied for; only never to receive an answer. Deaf people, even those who are hard of hearing, cannot hear a simple smoke detector sound an alarm, but our fire alarm for the deaf does. We believe that no person should have to die needlessly in a fire because they could not hear the danger when it sounded. This also happens at the state level.

Roger Spitz

Carlisle