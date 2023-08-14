I’ve emailed my state senator in support of the $100 million for the “Level Up” supplement that gives extra funding, on top of regular basic education assistance, to the state’s poorest school districts. The 2022-23 budget deal included a code revision specifying that the state would pay out Level Up funding based on metrics from the 2021-22 school year. I’m reading: “Still-pending code bills, Senate Republicans say, need to update the disbursement formula.” Hmmm. Hoping my senator supports that work.