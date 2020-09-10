Letter: Ebert should know better

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor:

Skip Ebert's comments regarding the shooting of Jacob Blake are not just insensitive, but irresponsible and wrong. To suggest that Mr. Blake's past criminal record, what he was being arrested for and his failure to respond to police commands are legitimate reasons for him or anyone to be summarily executed (in this case, shot seven times in the back and paralyzed) is to give the police unbridled authority to use their weapons to take anyone's life. That's what courts are for, not the police. Mr. Ebert, as a former judge, you should know this.

Mr. Blake was obviously non-compliant. He may have been threatening. If being Tased didn't work, death by firing squad is not the next step. The officers on duty during this incident were alarmed and frustrated. Their authority was being affronted by Mr. Blake. No question that being a police officer is a difficult and dangerous job, especially during this time in our history. None are a justification for attempted execution.

Just as many police departments have restricted officers from conducting high-speed chases to apprehend law breakers because the outcomes are often lethal, the Kenosha Police Department and all others throughout our country need to examine their arrest procedures and to be safe and smart guardians of the peace.