Letter: Early support for candidate

Last Thursday I had the honor to meet a Republican candidate by the name of Kathy Barnette for US Senate in Pa., at our Concerned Citizens for Cumberland Valley group. It was so great to hear from someone that loves their country, not gloom and doom. Kathy truly loves our country and wants to be a part to make us bigger and better for everyone. Kathy grew up on a pig farm and didn’t know how poor they were. They had no running water in their home; however she had a loving family that worked hard and had a great set of values. Her family never received any free hand-outs. Today there isn’t enough of family togetherness. Kathy remembers learning about slavery and voting rights growing up in the south; she never looks back, just forward; her life wasn’t easy. She joined the military for 10 years in order to receive her education, wrote several books, home schooled her children, along with many other achievements. Kathy is worried about our farmers and losing good farmland, along with our nation as a whole. Google Kathy Barnette for her bio.