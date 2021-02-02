Letter: DSP essential

Dear Editor:

I am concerned how area hospitals treat people with intellectual disabilities and autism.

To be clear, it is understandable that hospitals are overrun from the pandemic. But, the rights of people with disabilities are being violated.

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) outlines reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. The people that CPARC supports have the right to have a staff person with them during a hospital stay — COVID-19 or not.

Our staff — Direct Support Professionals (DSP) — know the person best. A DSP can read and respond to subtle communication and behavioral cues.

In-person support from a DSP can speed up a person’s healing process. This means our folks can go home sooner. Any further treatment, such as a rehabilitation center, is avoidable.

This is not happening. People are sitting alone in their rooms for weeks. Some feel scared, anxious, and despondent. This causes their health to decline further. Some are unable to recover.

Our society has a grim history of mistreating people with intellectual disabilities. We cannot allow a pandemic to erode the progress we’ve made.