Cumberland County GOP has a RINO problem, especially at its party helm. This resulted in (some) RINO candidates receiving the prized primary “endorsement” - a controversial practice that Democrats rightly avoid. Instead, Dems let the voters choose their candidates at the primary without meddling! Then, they unite behind those candidates in the general election. But us Republicans? We meddle. And, our party leader, Lou Capozzi, influences it by weighing into the endorsement process.

Here's some perspective: the endorsed commissioner candidates, Nate Silcox and Kelly Neiderer, are GOP Chairman Capozzi’s “deputy vice chairs” - directly under him on our party organization chart! And, Capozzi handpicked his “honorary” chairman, Dick Stewart, directly beneath him, to head the Candidate Interview Committee (CIC) (essentially, the endorsement committee)!

At a recent Camp Hill GOP meeting, Capozzi spoke to restore faith in his endorsement process, but 45 minutes later, he made a slip or two, sharing that he “made some recommendations” as to whom Stewart should appoint on the committee. When presidents and governors make appointments, they don’t want division: they want yes-men. Same with Capozzi. Did you know that Capozzi has five - yes, five vice chairs he appointed under him too?! Unparalleled among other county GOP structures! But, there’s more: Capozzi supported Sen. Casey’s campaign in 2006. Plus, he’s part of a PAC that donated to Gov. Wolf’s campaign.

How’s this affecting county politics? Republicans here are getting squeezed! Democrats are surging - thanks to the “schooled” younger generation; and independents are rising, all pointing, I believe, to Republicans disenchanted by insider party politics. My advice? Constitutional-loving independents, change your party registration by May 1 to vote in the GOP primary and show the GOP what their shady “endorsement” means to you! Republicans: vote along principle lines – not uni-party lines – at the primary. Let’s save America!

Caroline Machiraju

Camp Hill