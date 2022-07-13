Letter: Drag storytime not appropriate

I am writing in response to Paula Bussard’s letter to the editor about the “family” drag show recently at Bosler Library. It is very concerning to me that the president of our local school board would characterize a drag storytime as just a typical storytime! As a former teacher, mother and grandmother, I have attended many storytimes, so I know what “typical” storytimes are like! All one has to do to learn about these drag events is to do a quick Google search. I think you would find that these storytimes are very sexual in nature, and certainly are not appropriate for children! Some believe that these drag events are meant to sexualize and groom young children. In fact, just the same week this letter to the editor appeared in The Sentinel, there was an article in Pennlive (June 22) about a local drag queen in Chambersburg who was arrested on 25 counts of child porn! Is there a correlation here?