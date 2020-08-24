Letter: Downtown Mile a success

Dear Editor:
Employment Skills Center’s 9th Annual Carlisle Downtown Mile was scheduled for May 14. COVID-19 required a change of plans for this fundraiser, so when given lemons, why not make lemonade?
With some modifications, the Carlisle Downtown Mile became a virtual event held Aug. 1-9. This year’s event had 329 participants, including 18 teams and participants from 13 states. Even though COVID-19 turned this event upside down, the Downtown Mile ended up being a virtually awesome event!
This event was made possible through the generous support of our sponsors. We are grateful that our Premier Sponsor, UPMC, returned to support this event, as did top sponsors Carlisle Construction Materials and Members 1st Federal Credit Union. Additional sponsors include OIP, Daily Express, Mountz Jewelers, Dr. Joe Bourdon, Vitro Architectural Glass, GIANT Foods, Visiting Angels, Synergy HomeCare, Rick & Lorelei Coplen, and Strickler Insurance.
A special thank you to everyone who participated in this year’s virtual race. Thank you to local businesses and organizations who donated prizes and services: Appalachian Running Company, YMCA, Market Cross Pub, Members 1st and Lamar Advertising. Thanks to Burd’s Nest, Castlerigg Wine Shop, Market Cross Pub, and North Hanover Grille for supporting the virtual Beer Garden.
The Carlisle Downtown Mile fundraiser for Employment Skills Center became even more important this year due to recent funding cuts in adult education. State funding, which supports adult basic education and literacy programs, was cut by 78%. This cut has a significant impact on Employment Skills Center programs, which are free of charge to the community.
The support of race participants and donations from this event has helped to ease this burden. We thank you for your support and dedication to our mission. We look forward to celebrating the 10th Annual Carlisle Downtown Mile in May 2021.
Mindy Tremblay, Employment Skills Center
Art Kunst, Race Director
Carlisle
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!