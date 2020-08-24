Letter: Downtown Mile a success

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor:

Employment Skills Center’s 9th Annual Carlisle Downtown Mile was scheduled for May 14. COVID-19 required a change of plans for this fundraiser, so when given lemons, why not make lemonade?

With some modifications, the Carlisle Downtown Mile became a virtual event held Aug. 1-9. This year’s event had 329 participants, including 18 teams and participants from 13 states. Even though COVID-19 turned this event upside down, the Downtown Mile ended up being a virtually awesome event!

This event was made possible through the generous support of our sponsors. We are grateful that our Premier Sponsor, UPMC, returned to support this event, as did top sponsors Carlisle Construction Materials and Members 1st Federal Credit Union. Additional sponsors include OIP, Daily Express, Mountz Jewelers, Dr. Joe Bourdon, Vitro Architectural Glass, GIANT Foods, Visiting Angels, Synergy HomeCare, Rick & Lorelei Coplen, and Strickler Insurance.