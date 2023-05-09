My spouse’s family lives in Carlisle, and we visited for more than two decades before moving here at the end of 2021. My sister-in-law is a teacher in the district. I love living here. It is a blessing to be close to family, and I love living in a smaller town again. Like many others, I’ve been stunned over the last decade by growing extremism in our politics. Last year, I watched as citizens hounded school board members after a meeting in my parent’s town in Tennessee. One even said, “I know where you live.” I do not think it is a coincidence that extremism often leads to threats and violence. I do not have children in the school district, but I do not mind paying taxes because a well-educated citizenry benefits me and our society. I do not want the Carlisle Area School District to go down the extremist road. I will be voting for Citizens for Carlisle Schools which includes four Democratic candidates and one Republican candidate. If they win, our school district will continue to focus on conducting the business of running a school district and making it a great place for the children of our school district to learn. The other group running keeps saying they are a vote for change. Americans are optimists and often view change as progress, but in this case, the change will be for the worse. This group will try to bring the culture wars to the Carlisle area and will be focused on book bans, putting myth before history and making the schools less safe for those who do not toe their line. They will not celebrate difference but, instead, will seek to silence it. Please vote no to extremism by voting for Bussard, Clash, Eby, Shane and Tarrant.